Man arrested after stabbing in Preston

Lancashire police have made arrests

Jordan Bailey, 20, was arrested in Bamber Bridge yesterday evening (June 18) on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and possession of a knife/bladed article and remains in custody, said police

Elsewhere last night, a 19-year-old man from Penwortham was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after police were called to Liverpool Road, Hutton, following reports a man had produced a knife outside a public house.

Police Dog Koa and handler attended the scene and found a large machete hidden nearby.

The machete recovered by police in Hutton

Lancashire police said a man remains in custody.

Meanwhile a 19-year-old man from Bamber Bridge was arrested on suspicion of having an article with a blade or point in a public place after a machete was seen to be thrown under a car in Croft Street, Preston. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers will continue to be on patrol in Preston over the coming days.