Man arrested after £17,600 worth of diesel stolen from industrial estate in Haslingden
A man has been arrested after £17,600 worth of diesel was stolen from an industrial estate in Haslingden.
Police were called to a high-value theft where around £17,600 of diesel was stolen from an industrial estate in Haslingden on Wednesday, January 11.
Officers said the incident – which was “well planned and organised” – involved a heavy goods vehicle equipped with syphoning equipment.
A man was arrested in the Manchester area on suspicion of theft on Tuesday afternoon (January 24).
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following extensive enquiries by the team a male has been arrested this afternoon in the Manchester area with help from our GMP colleagues.
“This incident has had a huge impact on the business in terms of disruption and financial loss to the company, which was well planned and organised.
“We are committed to tackling cross border and organised crime such as this and will do our utmost to put these offenders before the courts.”