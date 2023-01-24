Police were called to a high-value theft where around £17,600 of diesel was stolen from an industrial estate in Haslingden on Wednesday, January 11.

Officers said the incident – which was “well planned and organised” – involved a heavy goods vehicle equipped with syphoning equipment.

A man was arrested in the Manchester area on suspicion of theft on Tuesday afternoon (January 24).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Following extensive enquiries by the team a male has been arrested this afternoon in the Manchester area with help from our GMP colleagues.

“This incident has had a huge impact on the business in terms of disruption and financial loss to the company, which was well planned and organised.