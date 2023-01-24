News you can trust since 1886
Arrest made after man brandishing meat cleaver threatens customers and staff at Preston hair salon

A person has been arrested after a man brandishing a meat cleaver threatened customers and staff at a hair salon in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:42pm

A man armed with a meat cleaver threatened staff and customers after entering a salon at around 1.30pm on Thursday (January 19).

Officers investigating the incident later launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives investigating an incident at a hair salon in Preston have made an arrest
Detectives on Tuesday (January 24) confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested at an address in Preston on suspicion of making threats to kill.