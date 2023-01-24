Arrest made after man brandishing meat cleaver threatens customers and staff at Preston hair salon
A person has been arrested after a man brandishing a meat cleaver threatened customers and staff at a hair salon in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:42pm
A man armed with a meat cleaver threatened staff and customers after entering a salon at around 1.30pm on Thursday (January 19).
Officers investigating the incident later launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Detectives on Tuesday (January 24) confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested at an address in Preston on suspicion of making threats to kill.