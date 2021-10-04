Man arrested after large cannabis farm uncovered at Preston car wash
Approximately 750 cannabis plants were discovered inside a car wash in Broughton.
Police blocked off the road in Whittingham Lane, outside the Splash 2 car wash, while Task Force officers raided the business on Thursday, September 30.
Officers confirmed a cannabis farm had been discovered, but did not release any further details when approached by the Post on Friday.
Today (October 4), police said approximately 750 cannabis were uncovered inside the premises.
"We executed a warrant and a man aged 22 was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"He's been released under investigation."
Enquiries are ongoing.
