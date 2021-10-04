Man arrested after large cannabis farm uncovered at Preston car wash

Police blocked off the road in Whittingham Lane, outside the Splash 2 car wash, while Task Force officers raided the business on Thursday, September 30.

Officers confirmed a cannabis farm had been discovered, but did not release any further details when approached by the Post on Friday.

Today (October 4), police said approximately 750 cannabis were uncovered inside the premises.

Police raided the Splash 2 car wash in Whittingham Lane, Broughton on Thursday afternoon (September 30).

"We executed a warrant and a man aged 22 was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"He's been released under investigation."

Enquiries are ongoing.