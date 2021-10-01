Police uncover cannabis farm at Preston car wash
A car wash in Broughton was raided by police after a cannabis farm was uncovered yesterday (Thursday, September 30).
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:48 pm
Police blocked off the road in Whittingham Lane, outside the Splash 2 car wash, whilst Task Force officers raided the business in the afternoon.
Traffic travelling along Whittingham Lane was diverted via Short Lane and Langley Lane whilst officers searched the premises.
Lancashire Police has not been released any details at this stage, but the force told the Post it will provide a statement later today.
More to follow...