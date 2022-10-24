The 46-year-old was arrested after a car crashed into the front of Vibe – formerly Glow – in Dalton Square at around 1.30am on Saturday (October 22).

A dark-coloured Ford Focus reversed at speed into the front gate, causing significant damage before making off up Thurnham Street.

The suspect, from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage. He remains in custody.

It followed two other incidents at the same venue – one on Friday (October 21), when a number of windows were smashed and one on Wednesday (October 19), again where a car was driven into the front of the building.

Detectives say the incidents are being treated as linked.

Police statement

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “Firstly we’d like to thank all those people who contacted us with information. We have now arrested somebody and he remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 46-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested after a car was driven into the front of Vibe nightclub in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22

“We are still appealing for information about the latest incident at Vibe and in particular would ask anybody with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage showing what happened to get in touch with us.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 96 of October 22. Alternatively you can report what you know online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

The incident happened on the venue’s launch night, as it was set to reopen just months after a 22-year-old man died following an incident outside the premises in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police investigation was launched after Joshua Hughes died in hospital four days after being injured in an altercation outside the nightclub, then known as Glow.

The club was targeted the day after his death with its entrance on Mary Street splattered with blue paint, as well as abusive phrases daubed on both the front and rear doors.

The windows on the back entrance doors were also smashed and boarded up.

A 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and has been bailed three times pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does the night club say?

Vibe cancelled its opening night following Saturday’s worrying incident and reiterated its commitment to providing a secure club that visitors can feel safe in.

A Vibe spokesman said: "We regret to inform you that due to recent events that are beyond our control, and after taking advice from local authorities, we have had no option but to postpone our planned launch night.

“We understand that this is very disappointing for those planning to attend, and we are equally disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone with tickets will be able to use them for our new relaunch date or will be entitled to a refund. You will receive an email from our ticketing agent shortly.

“However, we at Vibe are 100% committed to providing a fantastic, inclusive and safe club experience for you all, and this is only a small set back in that mission!

“We hope you understand, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor responds

Charlie Edwards, Lancashire County Councillor for Morecambe South said: “I know the Dalton Rooms and the awful incident made a lot of people angry.

“But Vibe is the future: there are new owners, trying to do a good thing here, to create a new nightclub in Lancaster - a city which desperately needs better places to go!

“Ram raiding a nightclub because of actions of the previous owners? What must the thousands of new freshers who have just started Uni think about our town, and the ‘locals’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do we want Lancaster to be a sh*thole with no nightlife, no fun, no music, no jobs for people?