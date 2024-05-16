Man arrested after acting suspiciously next to Moss Side children's play area in Leyland
The 46-year-old was reported to police after his behaviour caused alarm to parents at the park in Moss Side on Monday.
He had been parked in his car next to the Co-op and community centre in Dunkirk Lane when police were called to the scene.
A number of officers attended and he was arrested on suspicion of committing or conspiring to commit an act outraging public decency.
He was taken into custody for questioning but was later released with police concluding no criminal offence had taken place.
The incident follows reports of another man handing out Prime energy drinks and sweets to children in a park in Higher Walton last week.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man acting suspiciously near a park on Dunkirk Lane in Leyland on Monday, May 13 .
“Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing or conspiring to commit an act outraging public decency.
“It has since been found that no criminal activity has taken place, and the man was released – no further action.”