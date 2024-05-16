Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after acting suspiciously near a children’s play area in Leyland.

The 46-year-old was reported to police after his behaviour caused alarm to parents at the park in Moss Side on Monday.

He had been parked in his car next to the Co-op and community centre in Dunkirk Lane when police were called to the scene.

The 46-year-old was arrested after reports he was acting suspiciously at the park near Moss Side Community Centre in Leyland on Monday. Note: Car in picture is not related to the incident. Picture credit: Google

A number of officers attended and he was arrested on suspicion of committing or conspiring to commit an act outraging public decency.

He was taken into custody for questioning but was later released with police concluding no criminal offence had taken place.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man acting suspiciously near a park on Dunkirk Lane in Leyland on Monday, May 13 .

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing or conspiring to commit an act outraging public decency.