Blackpool McDonald's stabbing suspect named as Lancashire Police charge 19-year-old from Scotland

Matthew Calderbank
Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
A 19-year-old has been charged after a stabbing at McDonald’s in Blackpool town centre at the weekend.

Officers and paramedics were called to McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street on Saturday after a man in his 20s was stabbed shortly after 1.30am.

Lancashire Police said the victim - a man in his 20s - suffered “relatively minor injuries”. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Kiran Pick, 19, from Scotland, has been charged on suspicion of stabbing a man inside McDonald's in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool at around 1.30am on Saturday (October 5)
Kiran Pick, 19, from Scotland, has been charged on suspicion of stabbing a man inside McDonald's in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool at around 1.30am on Saturday (October 5) | TikTok

A 19-year-old man was later arrested and has since been charged.

Kiran Pick, from Maybole, Scotland is charged with section 18 wounding, possession of a class b drug and possession of a knife, say Lancashire Police.

He is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

“No link to Squires Gate stabbing”

The force also confirmed there is no link to the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane last Wednesday (October 2).

Lancashire Police says the knifeman is still wanted and ‘enquiries are ongoing’. Two women, aged 44 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital after he suffered a number of stab wounds in what police believe was a ‘targeted attack.

Any witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage from the area, can contact police on 101, quoting log 1204 of October 2, 2024.

