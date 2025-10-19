Man, 58, with links to Preston wanted on recall to prison and offences of sexual assault enquiries
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.
Nigel Ogden is also wanted as part of their enquiries into offences of sexual assault, criminal damage, and section 47 assault.
He is described as around 5ft 7 in height and has several tattoos on his arms.
Ogden has links to Preston city centre, the Moor Park area of Preston and Fulwood.
For immediate sightings of him, please call 999. Any other information, contact 101 – quoting log 0818 of 15th August.