Man, 58, with links to Preston wanted on recall to prison and offences of sexual assault enquiries

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 14:17 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.

Nigel Ogden is also wanted as part of their enquiries into offences of sexual assault, criminal damage, and section 47 assault.

Most Popular
Nigel Ogden, 58, has links to Preston and is wanted on recall to prison and is also wanted as part of police enquiries into offences of sexual assault, criminal damage, and section 47 assault.placeholder image
Nigel Ogden, 58, has links to Preston and is wanted on recall to prison and is also wanted as part of police enquiries into offences of sexual assault, criminal damage, and section 47 assault. | Preston Police

He is described as around 5ft 7 in height and has several tattoos on his arms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ogden has links to Preston city centre, the Moor Park area of Preston and Fulwood.

For immediate sightings of him, please call 999. Any other information, contact 101 – quoting log 0818 of 15th August.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrisonsPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice