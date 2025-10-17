Haslingden shop shut down after £30,000 of illegal tobacco and vapes seized
The European Mini Market on Manchester Road was issued with a Closure Order following a joint operation between Lancashire Police and Trading Standards.
Over the past year, officers carried out four inspections at the premises, seizing large quantities of illicit products.
Evidence provided by members of the local community helped support the case for the closure.
Burnley Magistrates’ Court granted the order on Wednesday for the maximum period of three months. During this time, access to the property is prohibited.
Sergeant Paul Marsden from Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team said the action showed their determination to tackle illegal trading.
He said: “We have worked hard with our partners to secure this Closure Order, and the outcome reflects our continued commitment to tackling illegal trading in Lancashire. We hope this sends a strong message that this kind of activity will not be tolerated.
“We appreciate the support of our local community and would ask that you continue to tell us about these issues.”
Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco or vaping products can report it via doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.