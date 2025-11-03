A man was arrested after turning up to a pub armed with an axe at the weekend.

The landlady of the Pleasant Retreat in Lostock Hall called police after a customer reportedly brandished an axe at around 10pm.

Officers rushed to the pub in Watkin Lane and a local man in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody. He has since been charged.

Lancashire Police said Stuart McFarlane, 48, of Central Park Road, Lostock Hall, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was bailed and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 2.

Star Pubs are asking £14,225 in annual rent for the Pleasant Retreat in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall | Star Pubs

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall, at 10.03pm on Friday (October 31) following reports a man was inside a pub with a weapon.

“Our officers have attended and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Stuart McFarlane, 48, of Central Park Road, Preston, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He was given conditional bail to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on December 2.”