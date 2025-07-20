Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms set to batter parts of UK
The warning, which is in place from 11am until 10pm today, could see power and travel disruption alongside flooding across Lancashire, Blackpool, Manchester and Liverpool.
Places affected include:
North East England
Darlington.
Durham.
Middlesbrough.
Northumberland.
Redcar and Cleveland.
Stockton-on-Tees.
North West England
Blackburn with Darwen.
Blackpool.
Cheshire East.
Cheshire West and Chester.
Cumbria.
Greater Manchester.
Halton.
Lancashire.
Merseyside.
Warrington.
Showery rain, heavy and perhaps thundery, may cause some localised surface water flooding on Sunday.
What should I expect?
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
Flooding of a few homes and businesses.
Some interruption to power supplies and other services.
What Should I Do?
Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).
Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.
