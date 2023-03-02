News you can trust since 1886
Man, 23, arrested after police execute drugs warrant in Blackburn area

A man was arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in the Blackburn area.

By Sean Gleaves
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:30pm

Lancashire Police conducted a number of warrants across the county as part of Operation Vanquish on Wednesday (March 1).

This included a warrant executed by police under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Blackburn.

A quantity of drugs were seized along with mobile phones during a search of the property.

A man was arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of Class B drugs with the intent to supply.

Supt Chris Hardy, lead for Op Vanquish, said: “Op Vanquish uses both overt and covert policing to tackle the issues that matter the most to our communities.

“We are dedicated to disrupting drug supply, and those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across our county.

“A huge thank you to the community who provide us with intelligence and ongoing support.

“We will continue to listen to you and work together to keep Lancashire a safe place to live, work and visit.”