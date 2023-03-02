Morecambe man given suspended prison sentence for burglary and assault
A Morecambe man has been given a suspended 20 week prison sentence for burglary and assault.
Cole Parker, 21, of Kilnbank Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to a burglary at The Chieftain pub in Morecambe and also guilty to assault of an emergency worker x 2.
The burglary and assaults were committed on November 5, 2022.
Magistrates handed down a suspended prison sentence for 20 weeks suspended for 12 weeks with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a rehabilitation requirement for 20 days.
He was also ordered to pay £650 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.