News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe man given suspended prison sentence for burglary and assault

A Morecambe man has been given a suspended 20 week prison sentence for burglary and assault.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Cole Parker, 21, of Kilnbank Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to a burglary at The Chieftain pub in Morecambe and also guilty to assault of an emergency worker x 2.

The burglary and assaults were committed on November 5, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates handed down a suspended prison sentence for 20 weeks suspended for 12 weeks with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a rehabilitation requirement for 20 days.

Preston Magistrates' Court
Preston Magistrates' Court
Preston Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

He was also ordered to pay £650 compensation, £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.