Beggars, shoplifters and anti-social behaviour targeted during latest police operation in Preston city centre
Officers visited a number of stores in the area on Tuesday (November 21) to provide reassurance, offer advice and discuss information relating to shoplifters.
Several reports were taken from stores on Fishergate as a result which police said are now being investigated.
Officers also dealt with a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre throughout the day.
Several people were spoken to in relation to rough-sleeping and begging and police are working with partners to ensure they are provided with support.
A16-year-old boy was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis after being searched by officers.
He was given a community resolution.
Sgt Adam Sixsmith, said: “Shoplifting is not only a massive blight on businesses but also the community as a whole.
“We will continue to carry out operations like this and work with our partners to stamp out shoplifting in Preston City Centre and hold offenders to account.”
Operation Centurion is a countywide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.
To report a crime, call police on 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.