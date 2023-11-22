Beggars, shoplifters and anti-social behaviour were targeted during the latest police operation in Preston city centre.

Officers visited a number of stores in the area on Tuesday (November 21) to provide reassurance, offer advice and discuss information relating to shoplifters.

Several reports were taken from stores on Fishergate as a result which police said are now being investigated.

Officers also dealt with a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre throughout the day.

Operation Centurion is a Lancashire-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Several people were spoken to in relation to rough-sleeping and begging and police are working with partners to ensure they are provided with support.

A16-year-old boy was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis after being searched by officers.

He was given a community resolution.

Sgt Adam Sixsmith, said: “Shoplifting is not only a massive blight on businesses but also the community as a whole.

“We will continue to carry out operations like this and work with our partners to stamp out shoplifting in Preston City Centre and hold offenders to account.”

Operation Centurion is a countywide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.