The schoolgirl was shot by a gunman who chased his intended target into the family home in Dovecot on Monday (August 22).

On Friday (August 26), police confirmed a 36-year-old man from the Huyton area had been arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder.

He was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Det Supt Mark Baker said: “Although we have made an arrest in connection with the horrific murder of Olivia, I want to make it completely clear that we need any information about this vehicle or the wider investigation as much as ever.

“Whatever information you have, and whether you are sure that it is the same vehicle or not, pass it on and we will assess its importance.”

Hours after his arrest, Merseyside Police released aerial footage of the moment he was apprehended by police.

Aerial footage of the moment a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been released (Credit: Merseyside Police)

The video showed the man being led out of a property and towards a police van, surrounded by armed officers, on Thursday evening (August 25).

It comes after neighbours described how armed police descended on a block of flats in Huyton on Thursday night in a raid.

One neighbour said: “We saw armed police, all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns.

“They were here at about 10.30pm for about an hour and anyone who came out of their house they would shout at to go in.

Home Secretary Priti Patel visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

“I think it was coming to an end when I saw them because I saw them putting the battering ram back in the car.”

On Friday afternoon, a police Matrix van pulled up in the car park of the flats and five officers were seen entering the top-floor flat.

Police then left carrying a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain other bags, boxes and material.

Officers would not confirm if the activity was linked to the investigation into Olivia’s murder.

The vehicle in the image has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards (Credit: Merseyside Police)

The force also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe was the same vehicle used to take a 35-year-old man who was also injured in the shooting to hospital.

Detectives urged anyone who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or had information about its movements afterwards, to come forward.

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends and taken to hospital.

Olivia’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They added: “Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”