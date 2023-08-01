Father-of-two Liam Smith, 38, originally from Chorley, was lured out of his home in Kilburn Drive, Wigan, and shot at close range on November 24, 2022.

He then had corrosive liquid, probably sulphuric acid, poured on his face and body, burning away his flesh, jurors heard.

Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and his girlfriend Rachel Fulstow, 37, of York, both deny murder.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Wigan, close to where he lived, on the evening of November 24, 2022 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Firearms expert Andre Horne demonstrated to the jury how to operate the Ekol Gediz Glock 17 replica gun.

Mr Smith’s death was allegedly prompted by a “one-night stand” between the victim and former nail technician Ms Fulstow, the trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court has heard.

The five men and seven women jurors were told the gun used in the attack, which has never been recovered by police, was allegedly a blank-firing pistol bought by Hillier for £139.99 from a gun shop in Nottingham in October last year, a month before the killing.

Liam Smith had a corrosive liquid poured over him as he lay dying, the jury heard (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

The weapon had then been modified so it could fire a projectile, and was armed with an 8mm steel ball-bearing and lead shot before being used to shoot Mr Smith in the face.

Hillier has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Smith but denies murder.

Earlier the court was told Mr Smith, an electrician, had a “brief liaison” with Fulstow at a hotel in York in 2019.

The next year she started dating Hillier, who was said to be unhappy about the liaison between Mr Smith and Fulstow and was “led to believe she had been raped”, Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, told the jury.

Fulstow was initially treated as a witness by police until she was arrested in February this year.

She was held on suspicion of joint enterprise murder but told police she did not know what her boyfriend was planning.

The prosecution says she assisted in the organisation, preparation and execution of the attack.

Hillier has pleaded guilty to manslaughter while Fulstow has denied the same charge.

She also denies a single count of perverting the course of justice.

In a covert recording taken in prison and played to the jury, Hillier is heard to say, “we both wanted him to suffer” but his intention was not to kill.

He added: “It was basically to maim him, disable him and then to pour the acid on his face to disfigure him so he was scarred for life, like she was scarred for life.”