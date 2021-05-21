Leyland van driver denies murdering Bamber Bridge scooter rider

Samuel Bretherton, 25, of Mellor Road, Leyland, appeared at Preston Crown Court via a live link, as family members from both sides watched the proceedings.

He is accused of killing Ben Smith, 20, with his Ford Transit van in Station Road at around 1pm on February 11.

Ben Smith tragically died from his injuries

Mr Smith was riding his e-scooter at the time of the collision.

Bretherton, who was wearing a white T shirt, appeared to become tearful moments after pleading not guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Judge Simon Medland QC thanked the relatives of both men for their dignified conduct in court and said: "These matters are always painful and difficult for those intimately involved."

He set several hearing dates in the run up to Bretherton's trial, which has been set for October 4, 2021.

Bretherton remains remanded in custody.

