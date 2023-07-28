News you can trust since 1886
Leyland stabbing update: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder bailed after knife attack near Co-op store in Moss Side

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Leyland has been bailed.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after a man in his 30s was stabbed near the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side at around 6.20am on Wednesday (July 26).

He was taken into custody and held for more than 24 hours before he was released on bail on Thursday.

Lancashire Police detectives say enquiries are ongoing and the knife attack is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’.

The flats above the Co-op store off Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland were cordoned off by police after a man in his 30s was stabbed on Wednesday, July 26The flats above the Co-op store off Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland were cordoned off by police after a man in his 30s was stabbed on Wednesday, July 26
A spokesman for the force said: “The 28-year-old man has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

The force added there was no update on the victim’s condition. He was described as being in a “serious but stable condition” after he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital on Wednesday.

