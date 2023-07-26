The victim, aged in his 30s, ran to the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side after he was attacked by a man with a knife at around 6am this morning.

The stabbing is understood to have happened in a flat above the Co-op store and the man ran to the shop for help.

He was bleeding heavily and staff called for an ambulance. He was taken to hospital and police say his condition is ‘serious but stable'.

Police and CSI at the scene of the stabbing near the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers and CSI remain at the scene this afternoon and the rear entrance to the flats remains taped off, while a cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the Co-op store.

Statement from Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, at 6.23am today (July 26) to reports of a stabbing.

Detectives at the scene of the stabbing at a flat above the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26

“This is being treated as an isolated incident.