News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Leyland stabbing update: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after knife attack near Co-op store in Moss Side

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Leyland today (Wednesday, July 26).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST

The victim, aged in his 30s, ran to the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side after he was attacked by a man with a knife at around 6am this morning.

The stabbing is understood to have happened in a flat above the Co-op store and the man ran to the shop for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was bleeding heavily and staff called for an ambulance. He was taken to hospital and police say his condition is ‘serious but stable'.

Police and CSI at the scene of the stabbing near the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26Police and CSI at the scene of the stabbing near the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26
Police and CSI at the scene of the stabbing near the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26
Most Popular

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Officers and CSI remain at the scene this afternoon and the rear entrance to the flats remains taped off, while a cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the Co-op store.

Statement from Lancashire Police

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, at 6.23am today (July 26) to reports of a stabbing.

Detectives at the scene of the stabbing at a flat above the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26Detectives at the scene of the stabbing at a flat above the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26
Detectives at the scene of the stabbing at a flat above the Co-op store in Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side, Leyland on Wednesday, July 26
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man in his 30s was found close to the Co-op with stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

“A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Anybody with information or footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 209 of July 26, 2023.”