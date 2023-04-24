News you can trust since 1886
Leyland stabbing update as Lancashire Police arrest 16-year-old boy from Merseyside

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the head in Leyland.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

The boy, from Bootle, Merseyside, was arrested over the weekend as Lancashire Police investigate the stabbing of a man in his 20s in Leyland Lane on Friday evening (April 21).

He remains in custody along with an 18-year-old man from Leyland who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing outside Spar at around 7.38pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene outside Spar in Leyland Lane where a man in his 20s was stabbed at around 7.38pm. Picture by Richard TattersallPolice and paramedics were called to the scene outside Spar in Leyland Lane where a man in his 20s was stabbed at around 7.38pm. Picture by Richard Tattersall
The Post asked Lancashire Police whether it is looking for any further suspects, but the force said it was unable to comment at this stage.

But police have confirmed that the stabbing – the second in six days in Leyland – is being treated as an isolated incident and is not believed to be related to the stabbing in Croft Park residential estate, off Wigan Road, on Sunday, April 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1321 of April 21, 2023.