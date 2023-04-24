Leyland stabbing update as Lancashire Police arrest 16-year-old boy from Merseyside
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the head in Leyland.
The boy, from Bootle, Merseyside, was arrested over the weekend as Lancashire Police investigate the stabbing of a man in his 20s in Leyland Lane on Friday evening (April 21).
He remains in custody along with an 18-year-old man from Leyland who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing outside Spar at around 7.38pm.
The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious.
The Post asked Lancashire Police whether it is looking for any further suspects, but the force said it was unable to comment at this stage.
But police have confirmed that the stabbing – the second in six days in Leyland – is being treated as an isolated incident and is not believed to be related to the stabbing in Croft Park residential estate, off Wigan Road, on Sunday, April 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1321 of April 21, 2023.