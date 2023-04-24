The boy, from Bootle, Merseyside, was arrested over the weekend as Lancashire Police investigate the stabbing of a man in his 20s in Leyland Lane on Friday evening (April 21).

He remains in custody along with an 18-year-old man from Leyland who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the stabbing outside Spar at around 7.38pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious wounds to his head and body and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as serious.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene outside Spar in Leyland Lane where a man in his 20s was stabbed at around 7.38pm. Picture by Richard Tattersall

The Post asked Lancashire Police whether it is looking for any further suspects, but the force said it was unable to comment at this stage.

But police have confirmed that the stabbing – the second in six days in Leyland – is being treated as an isolated incident and is not believed to be related to the stabbing in Croft Park residential estate, off Wigan Road, on Sunday, April 16.