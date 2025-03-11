A 29-year-old shoplifter has been banned from every Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Range store in Lancashire.

Andrew Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland was jailed for 14 weeks last month after pleading guilty to stealing meat, poultry and protein bars from multiple stores across the South Ribble town.

At a separate hearing last week, he was given a two-year CBO Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) preventing him from entering or attempting to enter the following stores until March 5, 2027.

Andrew Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane was jailed for 14 weeks after pleading guilty to stealing meat, poultry and protein bars from multiple stores across Leyland | Lancashire Police

BANNED

Ritchie is banned from entering...

· Any Tesco, Tesco Extra or Tesco Express store in Lancashire

· Any Morrisons, Morrisons Daily or Morrison Local in Lancashire

· Any Aldi store in Lancashire

· Any Range store in Lancashire

Operation Vulture - what is it?

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”