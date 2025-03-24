Leyland man who threw missiles at police officers jailed
Curtis Wright, 21, of Southbrook Road, Leyland, was jailed for 22 months for Violent Disorder and Burglary other than a dwelling at Liverpool Crown Court last Friday.
On Saturday, August 3, Wright was seen to throw missiles at police officers on Paradise Street, Liverpool City Centre, before going with others to a phone repair shop on Church Street and forcing entry to the premises.
Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “Wright joined a mob in Liverpool intent on causing damage and harm to officers, members of the public and businesses, just days after the tragic events in Southport.
“As well as the fear caused to those communities, we sadly saw multiple officers hurt carrying out their duties to protect and serve the communities.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
She added: “Our officers and staff will continue to identify, pursue and bring before the courts those who brought such shame to the region.”
Anyone with information should continue to come forward, through @MerpolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.