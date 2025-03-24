Preston cannabis farm raid sees pair arrested and 200 plants seized by Lancashire Police
Officers were called to a home in Langton Street after reports of ‘suspicious activity’ at around 11.20pm.
On arrival at the address, officers discovered around 200 cannabis plants growing across three tents in the property.
There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
Lancashire Police said two men were arrested at the scene.
A 31-year-old man is currently in our custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
A 32-year-old man will be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “We have arrested two men following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Preston.
“We were called to Langton Street at around 11.20pm last night (Sunday, March 23) following reports of suspicious activity.
“On arrival at the address, officers discovered around 200 plants growing across three tents in the property.
“There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
“Two men were arrested at the scene.
“A 31-year-old man is currently in our custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
“A 32-year-old man will be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The force said the arrests were another result for Operation Warrior - Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.