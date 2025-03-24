Two men in their 30s were arrested after police raided a cannabis farm in Preston last night.

Officers were called to a home in Langton Street after reports of ‘suspicious activity’ at around 11.20pm.

On arrival at the address, officers discovered around 200 cannabis plants growing across three tents in the property.

Police discovered around 200 cannabis plants growing across three tents in a property in Langton Street, Preston on Sunday night (March 23) | Google

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

Lancashire Police said two men were arrested at the scene.

A 31-year-old man is currently in our custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A 32-year-old man will be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.”

Officers found around 200 plants growing across three tents in a property in Langton Street, Preston at around 11.20pm last night (Sunday, March 23). Stock picture. | Getty

The force said the arrests were another result for Operation Warrior - Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.