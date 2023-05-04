News you can trust since 1886
Leyland man Dane Pointon charged with stabbing woman at caravan park

A 23-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a woman at a caravan park in Leyland.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:29 BST

Dane Pointon, of Bannister Drive, Leyland had been wanted by police since the stabbing at Croft Park (mobile home site), off Wigan Road, Leyland, on Sunday, April 16.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital and police arrested two men, aged 21 and 23, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The pair were bailed while Lancashire Police continued to investigate, with the force issuing an appeal to find Pointon as part of their enquiries.

He remained wanted for two weeks before he was arrested on Wednesday (May 3).

Pointon was taken into custody before being charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He’s been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 4).

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “Last month we asked for your help to find Dane Pointon who was wanted in connection with an incident at a caravan park in Leyland in which a woman suffered serious injuries.

“To update you, we arrested Pointon yesterday.

“Pointon, 23, of Bannister Drive, Leyland, has been charged with section 18 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

“He’s been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (May 4).”