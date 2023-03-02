Leyland man charged with multiple sexual offences including three counts of rape
A man has been charged with a number of sexual offences following an investigation by Lancashire Police.
In February, Officers received a report a woman had been sexually assaulted in Leyland.
The alleged offences were reported to have taken place in January.
A man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.
Adam Stock, 32, of Cumberland Avenue, Leyland, was later charged with three counts of rape, two sexual assault offence and one offence of causing a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.