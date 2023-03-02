Leyland man charged with multiple sexual offences including three counts of rape

In February, Officers received a report a woman had been sexually assaulted in Leyland.

The alleged offences were reported to have taken place in January.

A man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

A Leyland man has been charged with a number of sexual offences

Adam Stock, 32, of Cumberland Avenue, Leyland, was later charged with three counts of rape, two sexual assault offence and one offence of causing a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.

