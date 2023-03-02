News you can trust since 1886
Leyland man charged with multiple sexual offences including three counts of rape

A man has been charged with a number of sexual offences following an investigation by Lancashire Police.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:13pm

In February, Officers received a report a woman had been sexually assaulted in Leyland.

The alleged offences were reported to have taken place in January.

A man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

A Leyland man has been charged with a number of sexual offences
Adam Stock, 32, of Cumberland Avenue, Leyland, was later charged with three counts of rape, two sexual assault offence and one offence of causing a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 2.