Earlier today (Monday, June 13), Lancashire Police launched an appeal to find Hayden Carroll, 29, who was wanted on suspicion of offences reported in Leyland on Sunday, May 29.

He was also wanted on suspicion of breaching a court order, added the force.

Carroll, who links to Leyland and Carlisle but is currently of no fixed address, has now been arrested and taken into custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, charged with the following offences:

- Common assault

- Criminal damage to property

- Assault by beating

- Using threatening & abusive behaviour

A police spokesman said: “You may remember we appealed for information to help find Hayden Carroll, 29, of no fixed abode in connection with an assault in Leyland in May.