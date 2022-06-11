Marlon Luke Cross, 36, Sheep Hill Brow, Clayon-le-Woods: failed to comply with a supervision order following release from prison - five days prison.

Ian Michael Peckett, 38, Brackenbury Road, Preston: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order - £60 fine.

Muhammad Qasim Kiyani, 34, Castleton Road, Preston: driving without due care and attention - £139 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, five penalty points on driving licence.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Carl Anthony Miller, 39, Maypark, Bamber Bridge: driving at excess speed in a 70mph zone - £166 fine, £34 costs, banned from driving for seven days.

James Morgan, 36, Meadow Close, Chorley: driving without insurance - £300 fine, £34 costs, £110 costs, eight penalty points on driving licence.

Guy Alexander Bradley, 34, St Cuthbert’s Road, Lostock Hall: driving without insurance - £246 fine, £34 surcharge, £110 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Ionut Marion Gabriel Romanescu, 22, Samuel Street, Preston: without due care and attention, driving without insurance - £300 fine, £34 surcharge, £85 costs, banned from driving for six months.

George Ellis Holden, 19, Euston Road, Morecambe: driving without due care and attention - £60 fine, £66 surcharge, £110 costs, nine penalty points on driving licence.

Mayowa Obasanjo AINA, 37, Thornpark Drive, Lea, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone, £293 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, four penalty points on driving licence.

Rugda Almashhadani, 32, Chestnut Drive, Fulwood: failed to provide information relating to the driver a vehicle suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Andrea Baxter, 49, Ridley Lane, Mawdesley: driving at excessive speed in a 30mph zone - £220 fine, £34 surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Mustak Deisa, 59, College Court, Preston: failed to provide police with the identity of the driver of a vehicle suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.

Simon Flood, 53, Brindle Fold, Bamber Bridge: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone, £212 fine, £90 costs, £34 surcharge, three penalty points on driving licence.

Lee Hobson, 44, Farringdon Close, Leyland: failed to provide police with the identity of the driver of a vehicle suspected of committing an offence - £660 fine, £66 surcharge, £90 costs, six penalty points on driving licence.