Leyland HMP Wymott prisoner slashed inmate who spurned his 'romantic advances'

Convicted robber Nicholas Weatherall, 45, was serving time in HMP Wymott in Leyland when he met fellow inmate Jack Grummett.

Preston Crown Court was told Grummet alleged the prisoner had shown him his private parts the day before slashing him with an improvised weapon made from a razor blade melted into plastic cutlery.

Shirlie Duckworth, prosecuting, said: " The defendant approached the victim and slashed his face using a prison made shank.

Nicholas Weatherall

"It caused a 10cm laceration from Mr Grummett's ear to his chin which reached down to the underlying muscles.

"A few days before the victim said he had been subject to unwanted sexual attention by the defendant.

"The prosecution case is when the pair saw each other on a wing landing the defendant said: 'I was trying to help you earlier... fat c**t. Look at you you fat f*****g mess, I'm going to stab you."

HMP Wymott

As the victim was near a medication hatch the next day he was attacked, but did not realise he had been cut until he saw the blood.

It was stitched in hospital and he was moved to another wing.

Representing himself, Weatherall, appearing by video link from HMP Northumberland, said he was drug free and "trying to do right thing" in his new jail.

Sentencing him to five years and four months, Judge Richard Archer said he was a dangerous offender who posed a risk to members of the public.

He added: " The prosecution say this was a revenge attack that you had taken exception to the fact Jack Grummett had reported to officers on the wing you had exposed your penis to him, essentially that you were propositioning him."

He said the incident, on November 8, 2019, was a premeditated attack because he admitted making the weapon the previous day.