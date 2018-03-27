Leyland child rapist who headed paedophile 'bulletin board' is given replacement court order to protect public

A Leyland rapist who was at the centre of the UK arm of a global paedophile ring has been given a new court order to protect the public.

Delwyn Savigar, 43, was jailed for 14 years in 2010 for the rape of a 13-year-old in a Penwortham field, an attempted rape and an indecent assault on two further victims.



Savigar, who worked as a driver for a Leyland drinks distributor, set up an internet bulletin board in which he and others shared 300,000 sickening images of naked children in “erotic” poses.



Savigar made contact with a man in Peru via cyberspace and arranged to buy webspace and host the site on a US server. He pasted images on there and a global audience put their own images on.



An probe was launched by the US Department of Justice which identified a US server hosting illegal websites.

Police were alerted to Savigar’s site but it took nearly a year of intense investigation to bring up his name.



DNA evidence taken after his arrest in September 2008 for possessing and distributing indecent images of children linked him to sex attacks in Lancashire.



The indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) made at Preston Crown Court replaces his previous sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) and bans him from contact with children, unless inadvertent, and from using internet devices unless they retain his search history.