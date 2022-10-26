Daniel Hodgin of Boundary Street, Leyland received his sentence at Preston Crown Court on Monday, October 24, after he had already admitted committing fraud against 10 customers – seven of whom are now deceased.

As well as the 20 month concurrent prison sentence, Mr Hodgin was given 200 hours of unpaid community work to be completed within the 20 months.

A banking consultant with Lloyds Bank in Leyland has been sentenced after he admitted committing fraud against 10 customers at the bank.

Mr Hodgin appeared at Preston Magistrates Court in August, where he was given unconditional bail until the Crown Court sentencing hearing.