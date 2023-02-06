When was Lee Dawson murdered?

A murder investigation was launched after Lee Dawson, 42, was fatally stabbed in Jutland Street in the early hours of June 17, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who murdered him?

Benjamin Bibby, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, were convicted of murder by a jury at Preston Crown Court after a three-week trial.

Who else was involved?

Robert Cross, 34, of Milner Street, Preston was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

Kerry-Ann Metcalf, 39, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was found guilty of assisting an offender in relation to the killing.

Benjamin Bibby (left) and Andrew Wilcock (right) have been found guilty of the murder of Lee Dawson in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dawson's killing followed a party at an address in Driscoll Street, one he had been asked to leave after punching Bibby in the face.

Police received a call from an address in the street in the early hours of June 17, 2022.

When officers attended they spoke with Wilcock and Bibby outside the address as well as those inside.

Lee Dawson (pictured) was chased and attacked as he reached Jutland Street, suffering a number of knife wounds (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police asked Mr Dawson to leave the house, which he did with another man.

Bibby and Wilcock also left the party, armed themselves with knives, covered their faces and then returned to the area.

They confronted Mr Dawson in the street and swung their knives at him, before shortly afterwards being joined by Cross who was in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dawson was chased and attacked as he reached Jutland Street, suffering a number of knife wounds – a 16cm wound to the chest cavity proving fatal.

He was conveyed to Royal Preston Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 4am.

How were the offenders caught?

CCTV footage captured Bibby and Wilcock attacking Mr Dawson on Holstein Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross arrived on the street a short time later and joined in with the attack.

Bibby and Cross chased Mr Dawson down the street and Wilcock followed behind.

At the junction of East Street and Jutland Street, Mr Dawson fell to the ground as the men continued to attack him.

The CCTV also captured Metcalfe a short distance from the scene – she poured liquid onto the hands of Cross to clean them before leaving the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will they be sentenced?

Bibby, Wilcock, Cross and Metcalf were remanded in custody pending sentence by Judge Simon Medland KC on February 14.

What did Lancashire Police say?

Det Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We welcome the jury’s verdict. This was a cowardly, senseless attack led by Bibby and Wilcock who planned, waited and executed a brutal attack on Mr Dawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the convictions bring a feeling of justice for Lee’s family. My thoughts are with them at this time and we will look forward to the sentencing to bring the case to a close.”

Emma Kehoe, Senior Crown Advocate for CPS North West, added: “The men carried out a brutal attack on Lee Dawson and did not stop when he was on the floor and unable to defend himself.

“We presented CCTV and forensic evidence to the jury which proved the guilt of the men and woman involved.

“Unfortunately, the success of this prosecution will not bring Lee back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad