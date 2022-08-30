News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Learner caught driving alone on Morecambe Road on day he failed his test

A learner driver who had failed his practical driving test was caught driving on his own later that day on Morecambe Road.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:49 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:59 am

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This vehicle was stopped on Morecambe Road due to manner of driving.

“The driver had a provisional licence, no L plates fitted and not supervised by a qualified driver.

“The male had also failed his practical driving test earlier today but decided to drive regardless.”

This vehicle was stopped on Morecambe Road due to their manner of driving.

Most Popular

A learner driver can get six points on their licence for driving alone.