Learner caught driving alone on Morecambe Road on day he failed his test
A learner driver who had failed his practical driving test was caught driving on his own later that day on Morecambe Road.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:49 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:59 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter yesterday: “This vehicle was stopped on Morecambe Road due to manner of driving.
“The driver had a provisional licence, no L plates fitted and not supervised by a qualified driver.
“The male had also failed his practical driving test earlier today but decided to drive regardless.”
Most Popular
-
1
Motorcyclist killed in A59 Clitheroe crash named as police continue appeal for information
-
2
Preston footballer and Love Island star Jamie Allen joins AFC Telford United
-
3
Northern train tickets for journeys across Lancashire and the North go on sale for just £1
-
4
Car bursts into flames on M6 northbound near Preston resulting in long delays
-
5
Video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it
A learner driver can get six points on their licence for driving alone.