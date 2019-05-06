Latest convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, May 06, 2019

These are the latest cases from Preston's courts.

Assaults motivated by victim sexuality

A court has ruled a woman was ‘motivated by hostility’ towards a person’s sexuality when she assaulted a man and a woman.

Antonia Dickson, who gave her address as Guild Lodge, Whittingham, Preston, appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.

The 27-year-old admitted two counts of assault relating to an incident in Preston on June 26 last year.

The bench imposed a 12 month conditional discharge.

She must pay £50 compensation to each of her victims and was also ordered to pay a £50 fine.

‘Hate crime’ is used to describe a range of criminal behaviour where the offender is motivated by hostility towards a disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

Bereaved mum told ‘don’t let me down’

A bereaved mother who stole a trolley full of food has been “put on trust” by a judge, after she vowed to continue tackling her drug addiction.

Natasha Hough, 30, lost her son, Aiden Cairns, in 2014.

Her defence solicitor said it was the “catalyst” for her life spiralling out of control.

The 13-month-old was pronounced dead on March 23, 2014, after emergency services were called to a flat in Preston city centre.

At the time Hough’s former partner was charged with murder and neglect after a post-mortem revealed the cause of death was asphyxiation – but two years later in 2016 he was cleared after a judge ruled there was no evidence to suggest he deliberately or accidentally injured the tot.

Hough, of Fir Trees Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, has since amassed 19 convictions for 53 offences to feed a drugs habit, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told, with her most recent jail term being in February.

Prosecuting, Tracy Yates, said Hough was seen filling her trolley full of £105 food at Sainsbury’s in Preston on May 2, at 2.20pm.

She added: “She was stopped outside and all items recovered. In a subsequent interview she said she is struggling for money and took the items for herself.

Defending, Steve Scott, said: “Her offending escalated in 2014 and 2015. The catalyst which began her problems was the death of her small baby in what appeared to be suspicious circumstances.

“The death of her baby had a devastating effect on her and her life spiralled into a decline. She began using drugs. She was homeless for periods of time.

“She was prescribed methadone and says she isn’t using any street drugs. She is managing on that prescription and she most certainly looks a lot better. The theft was committed not for drugs but for food.”

Imposing a six month conditional discharge, District Judge Alexandra Simmonds said: “You’re apparently a lot better, but you haven’t had your benefits. It’s not because I condone what you did, but I understand that sometimes circumstances take over. Please don’t let me down.”

Stalker given drug rehab requirement

A man has admitted stalking a woman.

Cameron Livesey, of Rufus Street, Deepdale, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to stalking her between January 16 and 25.

The 18-year-old also admits assaulting his victim on December 28 last year.

In a further incident he pleaded guilty to damaging a lamp, wall and pictures belonging to another woman.

The bench imposed a drug rehabilitation requirement, a rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered him to take part in the Building Better relationships probation programme.

Lievsey was also ordered to do 140 hours of unpaid work. The court imposed a restraining order to protect his victim.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £85 and pay £85 towards prosecution costs.

Court snaps:

Alastair Brown, 24, of Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £276 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Victoria Wilkinson, 27, of Beech Court, got four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing razor blades, and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Worgan, 39, of Fylde Road, Preston, got a rehabilitation requirement after admitting assaulting a man, attempting to steal e-cigarette liquids from him, and assaulting two PCs, and must pay a £120 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Christina Lynch, 54, of Conway Close, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for 17 months after admitting drink driving and driving without a licence, and must pay £276 in fines, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Hepworth, 53, of Barncroft, Leyland, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging a cup and must pay £50 compensation, a £20 surcharge, and £85 costs.

James Jackson,19, of Longmeanygate, Leyland, got a rehabilitation activity and 80 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting three men and criminal damage, and must pay £150 compensation, and an £85 surcharge.

Michael Bell, 36, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting assaulting a woman and damaging a phone, and must pay £200 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ciaran Currie, 19, of Coniston Road, Lancaster, got a rehabilitation activity after admitting sending threatening messages to a woman, stealing £60 and damaging a heater.