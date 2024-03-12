Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire Police officer has been removed from operational duties after he was filmed kicking a drink driving suspect in the head.

The ugly incident was filmed outside SPAR in Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle at around 12.30pm on Friday and was later shared on social media.

In the video, the officer was filmed dragging the driver out of a Ford Focus and wrestling him to the floor before stamping on his back as another officer applied handcuffs.

He is then seen swinging a kick at the man's head and repeatedly slapping the suspect who was detained on the ground.

Lancashire Police said the officer was responding to reports of a drink driver. No explanation has been given for the officer's behaviour at this stage.

The force said the officer has been removed from operational roles while the incident is investigated by the Constabulary's professional standards department.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of the video, and it is being investigated by our professional standards department.

"The officer has been removed from operational roles until the matter is investigated."

