Lancashire teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following Bournemouth stabbing 'released without charge'
A teenager who was arrested following a double stabbing in Bournemouth has been released.
A 34-year-old woman from Poole died following the attack on Durley Chine Beach shortly after 11.40pm on Friday.
A second victim, a 38-year-old woman from Poole, also sustained “serious injuries”. She remained in hospital on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers later confirmed he was “released without charge and eliminated from enquiries in relation to the incident” following an investigation.
Det Supt Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.
“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.”
Detectives released CCTV images of a suspect they wanted to identify following the stabbing.
The public were urged not to approach the suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.
“We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night,” Det Supt Dixey added. “Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?
“If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.”
A visible police presence remained in the area following the attack. Residents were encouraged to approach officers if they had any concerns.
Anyone with information was urged to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page between 7am and 10pm daily at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1.
You can also call 101, quoting log number 55240078013.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.