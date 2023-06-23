Michael Knight breached a court order by lying about a mobile phone he claimed not to have, a jury at Preston Crown Court heard.

The 51-year-old also used a fake name while communicating online.

Knight had failed to notify police he was using the alias Jack Keller, which was also a breach of his notification requirements.

Michael Knight was sentenced to three years in jail (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The breaches came to light after Knight was spotted with the phone which he had failed to notify police about.

When officers went to investigate the breach, Knight said: “I knew this would happen. It’s not a phone, it’s a battery.”

Knight had already disposed of the phone before officers arrived.

Knight, now of no fixed address but formerly from Blackburn, denied one count of breaching his notification requirements and two counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

He was found guilty of all counts following a trial earlier this week.

Knight was given a sentence totalling three years.

DC Tom Dawson, of our East MOSOVO Team, said: “Despite Knight using another name to hide his true identity and disposing of a mobile smartphone he had used, such was the evidence that he was found guilty by jury of all three charges.