Dog attack in Fulwood park: Dad slams "arrogant" owner who offered no apology

The man took to the Facebook group We Are Fulwood to warn people about the incident, which occured in Sherwood Park near Tower Lane, at 7.20pm on Thursday.

He said: “Well one irresponsible dog owner in Sherwood Park ruined our family walk tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His dog attacked our two labs who were on the lead, bites me, terrifies my daughter, who has learning disabilities leaving her in tears.

This area is where the attack is said to have happened.

"Could have been far more serious as my daughter has Addisons disease, and stress can trigger a life-threatening reaction.

"As dog bites go, not too bad, however due to being susceptible to infection, two hours at RPH, tetanus shot, antibiotics, and bite dressed.

"No apology, just arrogance.”

He uploaded photos of the bite and medical notes, adding: “It was a tan and white coloured, Collie-type dog. Not the first run-in we have had with this idiot, but the most serious.. usually around Tower Lane, Sherwood Green, Masons Wood.”

"Something needs to be done”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others joined in the conversation to say they too had been victims of dog attacks in the area.

Lizi Hickson said: “Getting more and more common. I was attacked on Conway with my dog - something needs to be done.”

Lancashire Police say the incident has not been reported to them.

Preston Council

This week Preston Council announced it is looking to extend its Dog Control Public Space Protection Orders, which have been in place since 2012, and an eight-week public consultation is underway.

What do they want to extend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fouling of Land by Dogs Order 2012 – which makes it an offence for a person in charge of a dog not to pick up their excrement.

Dogs Exclusion Order 2012 – This makes it an offence for dogs to be exercised in certain areas of the city.

Dogs on Leads by Direction Order 2012 – Which makes it an offence for a person to fail to their dog on a lead, when asked to do so by an authorised officer.

Dogs on Leads Order 2012 – which makes it an offence not to have a dog on a lead when exercising it in certain areas of the city.