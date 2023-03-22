Ronnie and Patch spent the first six years of their lives living inside a home in the north of England with around 50 other dogs and had never been stroked, worn a collar or gone on a walk.

Staff at the RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch have spent months patiently working with the nervous dogs to help them overcome their fear of people and the outside world, since they arrived at the centre in Huncoat near Accrington in March 2022.

Ronnie, a Jack Russell/chihuahua cross, has also had a significant amount of dental work carried out and most of his teeth have been removed.

His mate Patch is a Pomeranian and the pair find solace in each other and must be rehomed together.

Sadly, despite several appeals, the canine companions have yet to find their forever home and are now the longest-staying residents at the RSPCA shelter.

Sue Abraham, fostering coordinator for the branch, said: “Ronnie and Patch had received next to no socialisation or training in the first six years of their lives.

"They had never been outside, had a harness put on or been for a walk, so they were quite a challenging pair for our centre to take on.

“It’s taken a lot of time, care, patience and countless amounts of treats for them to let their guard down and to bond with the staff that care for them here.

"They are now becoming happier around people and making friends a lot faster than they used to.

"Ronnie will even take treats from your hand, although Patch is more wary and looks to his friend for reassurance.

“They are still very timid and they are definitely not dogs for first-time owners.

"We need people who can provide an environment where no expectation or pressure is going to be placed on them, with patient, committed owners who will understand that they’re not going to get cuddles from Ronnie and Patch for many weeks, if not months.

“We understand taking on two nervous dogs is not for everybody, but the bond you build up with them is so rewarding and our team will be on hand to provide full training and support. It’s been a very long journey for them both, but after everything they’ve been through these two little dogs definitely deserve a home to call their own.”

Ronnie and Patch are more comfortable having outside access where they can be together to come and go as they please, so the centre is ideally looking for people who live on a smallholding or farm or have a conservatory or warm outbuilding. They could live inside, but potential new owners will need to understand that they are likely to have toileting accidents, especially at first.

Because of their timid natures they will need a quiet and calm, adult-only home with no other pets. Potential adopters will also need to make multiple trips to the centre to get to know them.

For more details about Ronnie and Patch and the adoption process, please visit the centre’s website.

The RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch is a separate registered charity from the national RSPCA.

The group raises money to run its rehoming centre at Huncoat for unwanted, neglected and abandoned animals from Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.