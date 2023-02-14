The man was driving a small silver car when he reportedly pulled over and offered a lift to two youths on Sunday (February 12).

Both youngsters declined his offer and made their way home safely where they told their parents about their encounter with the stranger.

The suspicious incident was reported to police who are warning parents to ‘be aware’ and advise their children not to approach the man.

A police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a suspicious circumstances, whereby a male has offered a lift to two youths in the Whittle-le-Woods area.

"In this instance the youths have declined this offer.

"We have limited descriptions of the vehicle other than it is a small silver car. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Can parents please be aware of this and advise their children accordingly.”