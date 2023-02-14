News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police warning after man offers lifts to children in Whittle-le-Woods

Police are warning parents about a suspicious man offering lifts to children in the Whittle-le-Woods area.

By Matthew Calderbank
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 9:28am

The man was driving a small silver car when he reportedly pulled over and offered a lift to two youths on Sunday (February 12).

Both youngsters declined his offer and made their way home safely where they told their parents about their encounter with the stranger.

The suspicious incident was reported to police who are warning parents to ‘be aware’ and advise their children not to approach the man.

The man was driving a small silver car when he reportedly offered a lift to two youths in the Whittle-le-Woods area on Sunday (February 12)
A police spokesman said: “We have received a report of a suspicious circumstances, whereby a male has offered a lift to two youths in the Whittle-le-Woods area.

"In this instance the youths have declined this offer.

"We have limited descriptions of the vehicle other than it is a small silver car. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Can parents please be aware of this and advise their children accordingly.”

Lancashire Police is appealing for anyone who has experienced anything similar to contact 101, quoting log number 0984 of February 12.