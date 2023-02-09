Chorley man wanted in relation to kidnapping, threats to kill and stalking offences
A 27-year-old man from Chorley is wanted by police in relation to kidnapping, threats to kill and stalking offences which occurred in January in the Chorley area.
Damon Holding is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of proportionate build, with short, blonde hair.
He also has links to East of the county and to Birmingham, where he may be working.
Sgt Zaid Hadi, of Chorley Police, said: “We would like to speak to Damon as part of our enquiries and are asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 656 of January 28th. Alternatively you can email [email protected]