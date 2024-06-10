Lancashire Police urge public to call 999 if they see man wanted in connection with assault

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Jun 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
If you see Dickson, do not approach him, but call 999.

A wanted man has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.

Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault.

Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and facial stubble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

He has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.

If you see Dickson, do not approach him, but call 999.

Call 101 if you have any other information that could assist Lancashire Police with their enquiries.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceSkelmersdalePolice