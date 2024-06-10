Lancashire Police urge public to call 999 if they see man wanted in connection with assault
If you see Dickson, do not approach him, but call 999.
A wanted man has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.
Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault.
The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and facial stubble.
He has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.
Call 101 if you have any other information that could assist Lancashire Police with their enquiries.