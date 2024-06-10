Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted man has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.

Douglas Dickson is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault.

The 46-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair, blue eyes and facial stubble.

He has links to Skelmersdale and Upholland.

If you see Dickson, do not approach him, but call 999.