Lancashire police station to reopen to the public after three years

Leyland Police Station’s front counter is set to reopen on Monday (November 1), three years since it was first closed in 2018, which the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) says will make it easier for South Ribble residents to access officers in person when they need them.

Speaking at Leyland Police Station, Lancashire PCC Andrew Snowden said: “I am delighted we have been able to reopen Leyland Police Station to the public, ensuring that the people of South Ribble once again have access to an open front counter in the borough.

“Both before and after I was elected, residents have told me how much they missed this service and thanks to support from the Chief Constable, I am pleased we have been able to make this significant change, building on the reopening of Clitheroe front counter in September.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden at Leyland Police Station with Ch Insp Chris Abbott (right). The front counter at the station will reopen to the public from Monday, November 1, 2021

“I firmly believe this is how policing in Lancashire should be, part of the community that officers work tirelessly to protect. We still have a lot of work to do to better manage non-crime demand, further improve how we engage with the people of Lancashire and get officers recruited through the Government’s uplift programme out onto our streets and making our communities safer.”

Chief Inspector Chris Abbott from Lancashire Constabulary added: “The service will operate weekdays from 9am to 1pm providing an additional way for local residents to contact us to discuss local issues or make a non-urgent crime report.