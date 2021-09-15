Date set for Clitheroe police station’s front counter to reopen

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden and Sgt Kevin Day at Clitheroe police station

The front counter closed in March 2018, alongside a number of other front counters across the county as part of a series of cost saving measures.

The station remained operational but with no public access.

But from Monday, the front counter will be open weekdays from 9am until 1pm.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, welcomed the milestone and reiterated his commitment to making it easier for residents to contact the police.

Both before and since taking office in May this year, the Commissioner has promised to ensure each borough area in Lancashire has at least one police station front counter open to the

public.

Speaking at Clitheroe front counter, Mr Snowden said: “I am delighted that we’ve been able to reopen Clitheroe front counter and reinstate face to face access to the police within the local

community.

“This is something that people told me they really missed and valued and therefore something I pledged to do before I was elected.

“Thanks to the support from the Chief Constable I am pleased we have been able to make this significant change little over four months since I came into office. I hope it sends out the

message that I am committed to delivering on my promise to lead the fight against crime and help people feel safer. I strongly believe this is how policing in Lancashire should be; part of

the community that police work so hard to protect.”

Clitheroe Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Martyn Holt said: “The service will operate weekdays from 9am-1pm providing an additional way for local residents to contact us to discuss local

issues or make a non-urgent crime report.

“Coupled with the significant investment in our force control room, including the launch of a new dedicated online crime reporting team, it should enable the public to access our services

more easily.”