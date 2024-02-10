Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police were called at around 7.35pm on Thursday (February 8) to reports of a shooting on Peel Road in Skelmersdale.

Emergency services attended the scene where they found a man with serious gunshot wounds. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man later died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Lancashire Police revealed the man was 33-year-old Lenny Scott, from Prescot in Merseyside, adding "our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time."

Police have now also shared an image of Lenny as their murder investigation into his death continues.

Lenny Scott, 33, from Prescot died following a shooting on Thursday, January 8.

Lancashire Police believe the offender made off from the scene on a bike, which is thought to have been an e-bike or scrambler bike, although this has not been confirmed.

As of this morning, Lancashire Police confirmed there has still been no arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det. Ch. Supt, Pauline Stables, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Crime said: “This is a shocking incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.

“We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened, to identify a motive for this shooting and to identify and arrest the offender.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.

Read More Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

“We’re now appealing to you to ask for your help. After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket. If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you were in the area yesterday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch.”