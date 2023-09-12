Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Illegal nicotine products including cigarettes, counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and disposable vapes, which, if sold as genuine, would be worth over £7,000, have been seized as part of Operation Centurion.

Inspector Mike Moys, from Chorley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from the public is invaluable to the police. Without it, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During recent Operation Centurion, officers from Chorley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with Trading Standards, seized a total of 515 goods worth over £7000 from two shops in Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This operation demonstrates the strong working relationships that we have with our partners and the commitment we all have to working together to tackle this sort of activity which often leads to anti-social behaviour in the surrounding communities.

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "Our Trading Standards team have undertaken vital work in the community by backing Lancashire Constabulary's Operation Centurion initiative.

“The items seized in Chorley were a mix of illicit tobacco products, either counterfeit or without health warnings, and illegal vapes.

“The high volume of these products seized by Trading Standards shows just how widespread the illegal trade in these products is, with some unscrupulous retailers deliberately breaking the law.

Illegal nicotine products including cigarettes, counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and disposable vapes, which, if sold as genuine, would be worth over £7,000, have been seized as part of Operation Centurion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These included 42 seizures of tobacco and 76 confiscations of e-cigarettes in 2023.

“Cheap illicit tobacco is readily available to young people and encourages them to smoke, while the sale of illegal products has a serious impact on both legitimate businesses, and on our communities.

If you can help to pinpoint businesses that might be adding to this issue, please refer any intelligence on illegal tobacco or vapes sales to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133."

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling anti-social behaviour. £2m of funding secured from the Government’s Anti-social Behaviour Action Plan will see extra police patrols in areas identified as ASB hotspots, working in conjunction with partner agencies.