News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Preston's oldest chippy shares details of the battered treat its customers love

As the owner of what is thought to be Preston’s oldest fish and chip shop, Craig Thornton-Smith is often probed for the secret ingredient that keeps customers coming back for more.
By Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 19:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Surprisingly, the fish aficionado - whose Tulketh Chippy is this month celebrating 35 years in his own family and has been in business for more than a century in all - is more than happy to share the simple tip with his rivals.

“You’ve just got to keep everything the same,” he reveals.

“Don’t change your gravy or your curry - and keep to the same spuds and pies.”

Tulketh Chippy has stood the test of timeTulketh Chippy has stood the test of time
Tulketh Chippy has stood the test of time
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of course, the success of that strategy hinges on having a popular product in the first place. But having stood on the corner of Tulketh Brow and Roebuck Street since at least the early years of the 20th century, the Tulketh Chippy - which was identified in the 1911 census as a “chipped potato restaurant” - can surely boast that it knows how to satisfy its customers.

For Craig, that included fulfilling some of their more off-the-wall requests when he first took over the business in 2001 from his parents, Tom and Sheila, who had been running it since 1988.

People used to come in all the time asking for battered Mars Bars,” he recalls.

“They would buy them in the shop next door and then bring them in here - but I stopped doing them eventually, as it’s not good for the oil.”

All the gang at Tulketh Chippy, including owner Craig Thornton-Smith (far left)All the gang at Tulketh Chippy, including owner Craig Thornton-Smith (far left)
All the gang at Tulketh Chippy, including owner Craig Thornton-Smith (far left)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the only time his official menu ever flirted with offering something different was the occasion that Craig learned his lesson about consistency being the key to takeaway success.

“I changed my pies once to get them from a butcher - they were these lovely big pies that were made fresh. But all the customers went mad, because they just wanted Holland’s pies back - so you just can’t change stuff,” he laughs.

“I suppose it makes sense, really - people are coming for a certain taste [that they like], so if you change, say, your gravy, you’ll probably lose a lot of customers.”

Although Craig still owns the chippy, along with his wife, Anny - who helps out when needed in the shop, but is a recently-retired painter and decorator by trade - he stepped back from the day-to-day running of the business several years ago. Nowadays, it is the couple’s son Josh who can usually be found behind the counter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he has taken his Dad’s advice about consistency, Josh is always on the lookout for any way of ensuring that the family firm remains the, ahem, plaice to come.

To that end, he is considering bringing back an old favourite that was popular with past generations of customers - ‘batter bits’.

Meanwhile, Craig plans to pass the business onto his son when pressure from ingredient prices eventually eases and makes the operation a bit more profitable.

And the fifty-four-year old admits that while almost two decades of cooking fish and chips was more than enough for him, he is far from done with eating them.

“All my mates laugh at me, because whenever I go out for a meal anywhere, I always have fish and chips. I just love them.

Related topics:PrestonPeopleHolland