Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:58 GMT
Lancashire Police have issued an updated photo of a woman wanted in connection with a burglary.

Kelly Henry - who also goes by the name Kelly Delaney - is wanted in connection with a burglary.

Officers, who launched a public appeal to find Henry last week, released a new image of her on Wednesday in their efforts to find her.

Lancashire Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are still looking for Ms Henry, who also goes by the name Kelly Delaney, but we now have a more recent image to share which is a better likeness of her than the previous photo.”

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with black hair.

She has connections to Preston.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

