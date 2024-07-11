Woman, 35, wanted in connection with burglary has links to Preston
A woman who is wanted by Lancashire Police has links to Preston.
Kelly Henry - who also goes by the name Kelly Delaney - is wanted in connection with a burglary.
The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with black hair.
She has connections to Preston.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.