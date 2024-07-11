Woman, 35, wanted in connection with burglary has links to Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
A woman who is wanted by Lancashire Police has links to Preston.

Kelly Henry - who also goes by the name Kelly Delaney - is wanted in connection with a burglary.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with black hair.

She has connections to Preston.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

