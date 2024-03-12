Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body of a man was found in a field on Dean Brook, near to Horrobin Lane, Rivington, at around 2.50pm on December 7, 2023.

The man's identity has yet to be discovered and Lancashire Police on Tuesday released new sketches in a bid to identify him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives said the drawings show what they believe would best represent the man when he was alive.

Officers have released release new sketches in a bid to identify a man who was found dead in a Rivington field (Credit: Lancashire Police)

They added they were not able to tell the eye colour or nationality of the man.

Det Insp Paul Price, of Preston CID, said: "This is an incredibly sad situation where this man has been found dead in a public place.

"Our priority is to find out who he is, identify him, to be able to notify his loved ones, and to give him a fitting farewell."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man - believed to be between 40 and 50 years old - is described as medium build, with a dark goatee-style beard and cropped dark but slightly greying hair.

The man is described as medium build, with a dark goatee-style beard and cropped dark but slightly greying hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was wearing a green 'Fo' jacket, black 'Slazenger' tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey 'Soulcal & Co' t-shirt and green coloured wellington boots.

He was also wearing a distinctive orange 'Casio’ digital watch. He had no obvious tattoos or scars.

Officers said they have conducted a number of enquiries to identify the man, including local enquiries, facial recognition, fingerprints and DNA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said while a post-mortem did not identify the cause of death, there are thought to be no suspicious circumstances.

"If you recognise the man, whether he be a family member, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or even someone you haven’t seen out and about over the last few months, please get in touch," Det Insp Price added.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, that could assist our investigation, or you think you may know who the man is, we'd ask you to please get in touch with us."