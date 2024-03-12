Lancashire Police release new sketches in bid to identify man found dead in Rivington field
The body of a man was found in a field on Dean Brook, near to Horrobin Lane, Rivington, at around 2.50pm on December 7, 2023.
The man's identity has yet to be discovered and Lancashire Police on Tuesday released new sketches in a bid to identify him.
Detectives said the drawings show what they believe would best represent the man when he was alive.
They added they were not able to tell the eye colour or nationality of the man.
Det Insp Paul Price, of Preston CID, said: "This is an incredibly sad situation where this man has been found dead in a public place.
"Our priority is to find out who he is, identify him, to be able to notify his loved ones, and to give him a fitting farewell."
The man - believed to be between 40 and 50 years old - is described as medium build, with a dark goatee-style beard and cropped dark but slightly greying hair.
He was wearing a green 'Fo' jacket, black 'Slazenger' tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey 'Soulcal & Co' t-shirt and green coloured wellington boots.
He was also wearing a distinctive orange 'Casio’ digital watch. He had no obvious tattoos or scars.
Officers said they have conducted a number of enquiries to identify the man, including local enquiries, facial recognition, fingerprints and DNA.
Police said while a post-mortem did not identify the cause of death, there are thought to be no suspicious circumstances.
"If you recognise the man, whether he be a family member, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or even someone you haven’t seen out and about over the last few months, please get in touch," Det Insp Price added.
"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, that could assist our investigation, or you think you may know who the man is, we'd ask you to please get in touch with us."
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0783 of December 7, 2023.